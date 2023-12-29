The Elon Phoenix (6-6) will be attempting to build on a five-game home winning run when taking on the Valparaiso Beacons (4-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Schar Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Valparaiso vs. Elon Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

Valparaiso Stats Insights

  • The Beacons have shot at a 39.4% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points below the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Phoenix have averaged.
  • Valparaiso is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Beacons are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix sit at 175th.
  • The Beacons score an average of 66.8 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 76.7 the Phoenix allow.

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Valparaiso averages 69.0 points per game. On the road, it averages 62.3.
  • The Beacons are allowing fewer points at home (67.0 per game) than away (76.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Valparaiso knocks down fewer treys away (6.0 per game) than at home (6.9), and shoots a lower percentage away (26.7%) than at home (30.7%) as well.

Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 71-50 Cassell Coliseum
12/16/2023 Chicago State L 63-62 Athletics-Recreation Center
12/19/2023 Samford L 79-61 Athletics-Recreation Center
12/29/2023 @ Elon - Schar Center
1/3/2024 Bradley - Athletics-Recreation Center
1/6/2024 @ UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena

