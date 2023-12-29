How to Watch Valparaiso vs. Elon on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Elon Phoenix (6-6) will be attempting to build on a five-game home winning run when taking on the Valparaiso Beacons (4-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Schar Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Valparaiso vs. Elon Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Valparaiso Stats Insights
- The Beacons have shot at a 39.4% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points below the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Phoenix have averaged.
- Valparaiso is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
- The Beacons are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix sit at 175th.
- The Beacons score an average of 66.8 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 76.7 the Phoenix allow.
Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Valparaiso averages 69.0 points per game. On the road, it averages 62.3.
- The Beacons are allowing fewer points at home (67.0 per game) than away (76.5).
- Beyond the arc, Valparaiso knocks down fewer treys away (6.0 per game) than at home (6.9), and shoots a lower percentage away (26.7%) than at home (30.7%) as well.
Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 71-50
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Chicago State
|L 63-62
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/19/2023
|Samford
|L 79-61
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Elon
|-
|Schar Center
|1/3/2024
|Bradley
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|1/6/2024
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
