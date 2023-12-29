The Elon Phoenix (6-6) will be attempting to build on a five-game home winning run when taking on the Valparaiso Beacons (4-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Schar Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Valparaiso vs. Elon Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

Valparaiso Stats Insights

The Beacons have shot at a 39.4% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points below the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Phoenix have averaged.

Valparaiso is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Beacons are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix sit at 175th.

The Beacons score an average of 66.8 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 76.7 the Phoenix allow.

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison

At home, Valparaiso averages 69.0 points per game. On the road, it averages 62.3.

The Beacons are allowing fewer points at home (67.0 per game) than away (76.5).

Beyond the arc, Valparaiso knocks down fewer treys away (6.0 per game) than at home (6.9), and shoots a lower percentage away (26.7%) than at home (30.7%) as well.

Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule