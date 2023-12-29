The Chicago Blackhawks (11-22-1) bring a nine-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Dallas Stars (20-9-4) on Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW.

The Blackhawks' offense has scored 23 goals in their past 10 games, while their defense has allowed 33 goals. They have had 31 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored five goals (16.1%). They are 4-6-0 over those games.

Blackhawks vs. Stars Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final score of Stars 5, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-375)

Stars (-375) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Stars (-1.5)

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a record of 11-22-1 this season and are 3-1-4 in overtime contests.

Chicago has earned 12 points (6-4-0) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

This season the Blackhawks recorded only one goal in eight games and they've earned two points (1-7-0) in those contests.

Chicago has two points (1-8-0) in nine games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Blackhawks have scored more than two goals in 15 games, earning 19 points from those contests.

This season, Chicago has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 11 games has a record of 6-5-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-6-0 (two points) this season.

The Blackhawks' opponents have had more shots in 26 games. The Blackhawks went 10-15-1 in those contests (21 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 8th 3.42 Goals Scored 2.41 30th 13th 3.06 Goals Allowed 3.62 30th 19th 30.1 Shots 26.6 31st 16th 30.6 Shots Allowed 32.7 28th 14th 21.65% Power Play % 12.26% 29th 2nd 86.92% Penalty Kill % 75.23% 27th

Blackhawks vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

