The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-5) will attempt to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET.

Southern Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET

Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN+

Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State Scoring Comparison

The Screaming Eagles score just 1.9 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Redhawks allow (69.7).

Southern Indiana has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 69.7 points.

Southeast Missouri State has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.8 points.

The Redhawks score just 2.1 fewer points per game (65.9) than the Screaming Eagles give up (68.0).

Southeast Missouri State has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 68.0 points.

When Southern Indiana allows fewer than 65.9 points, it is 5-1.

This year the Redhawks are shooting 40.3% from the field, only 0.6% higher than Screaming Eagles concede.

Southern Indiana Leaders

Vanessa Shafford: 13.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

13.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Meredith Raley: 10.7 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

10.7 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Madison Webb: 9.3 PTS, 48.1 FG%

9.3 PTS, 48.1 FG% Chloe Gannon: 7.5 PTS, 50.8 FG%

7.5 PTS, 50.8 FG% Tori Handley: 5.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

