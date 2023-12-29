The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-8, 0-0 OVC) host the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-10, 0-0 OVC) after winning three straight home games. The Redhawks are favored by just 1.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 141.5.

Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Southeast Missouri State -1.5 141.5

Screaming Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Southern Indiana has played four games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 141.5 points.

Southern Indiana's outings this season have a 135.5-point average over/under, 6.0 fewer points than this game's point total.

Southern Indiana is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

Southern Indiana's .556 ATS win percentage (5-4-0 ATS record) is higher than Southeast Missouri State's .111 mark (1-8-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southeast Missouri State 5 55.6% 69.5 134.4 74.7 145.2 147.4 Southern Indiana 4 44.4% 64.9 134.4 70.5 145.2 144.7

Additional Southern Indiana Insights & Trends

The Redhawks had 14 wins in 22 games against the spread last season in OVC games.

The Screaming Eagles' 64.9 points per game are 9.8 fewer points than the 74.7 the Redhawks give up.

Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southeast Missouri State 1-8-0 0-2 4-5-0 Southern Indiana 5-4-0 5-3 3-6-0

Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State Home/Away Splits

Southeast Missouri State Southern Indiana 4-1 Home Record 3-3 0-6 Away Record 0-7 0-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 1-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-2-0 78.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.7 61.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 59.1 0-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-4-0

