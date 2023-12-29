Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 29
Friday's contest features the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-8) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-5) clashing at Show Me Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 70-68 victory for Southeast Missouri State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:15 PM ET on December 29.
The Screaming Eagles head into this contest on the heels of an 86-37 win over Brescia on Friday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET
- Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southeast Missouri State 70, Southern Indiana 68
Other OVC Predictions
- UT Martin vs Tennessee State
- UT Martin vs Tennessee State
- Little Rock vs Tennessee Tech
- Little Rock vs Tennessee Tech
Southern Indiana Schedule Analysis
- As far as their best win this season, the Screaming Eagles took down the Wright State Raiders at home on November 6 by a score of 67-63.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Southern Indiana is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most losses.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Redhawks are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most losses.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Southern Indiana 2023-24 Best Wins
- 67-63 at home over Wright State (No. 201) on November 6
- 66-60 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 258) on November 16
- 72-51 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 337) on December 9
Southern Indiana Leaders
- Vanessa Shafford: 13.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)
- Meredith Raley: 10.7 PTS, 46 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
- Madison Webb: 9.3 PTS, 48.1 FG%
- Chloe Gannon: 7.5 PTS, 50.8 FG%
- Tori Handley: 5.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20)
Southern Indiana Performance Insights
- The Screaming Eagles score 67.8 points per game (159th in college basketball) and give up 68 (262nd in college basketball) for a -2 scoring differential overall.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.