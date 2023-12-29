How to Watch Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-8, 0-0 OVC) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-10, 0-0 OVC) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Show Me Center. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Indiana Stats Insights
- The Screaming Eagles' 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Redhawks have allowed to their opponents.
- Southern Indiana is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Screaming Eagles are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redhawks sit at 192nd.
- The Screaming Eagles' 64.9 points per game are 9.8 fewer points than the 74.7 the Redhawks allow to opponents.
- Southern Indiana has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 74.7 points.
Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison
- At home Southern Indiana is putting up 71.7 points per game, 12.6 more than it is averaging on the road (59.1).
- The Screaming Eagles are conceding fewer points at home (60.5 per game) than on the road (79.1).
- Beyond the arc, Southern Indiana knocks down fewer trifectas away (6.7 per game) than at home (6.8), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (30.5%) than at home (32.8%) as well.
Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Indiana State
|L 98-54
|Hulman Center
|12/19/2023
|Saint Francis (IL)
|W 79-47
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|L 81-50
|Banterra Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Show Me Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Lindenwood
|-
|Hyland Performance Arena
|1/4/2024
|Tennessee State
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
