The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-8, 0-0 OVC) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-10, 0-0 OVC) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Show Me Center. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Screaming Eagles' 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Redhawks have allowed to their opponents.
  • Southern Indiana is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Screaming Eagles are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redhawks sit at 192nd.
  • The Screaming Eagles' 64.9 points per game are 9.8 fewer points than the 74.7 the Redhawks allow to opponents.
  • Southern Indiana has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 74.7 points.

Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Southern Indiana is putting up 71.7 points per game, 12.6 more than it is averaging on the road (59.1).
  • The Screaming Eagles are conceding fewer points at home (60.5 per game) than on the road (79.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Southern Indiana knocks down fewer trifectas away (6.7 per game) than at home (6.8), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (30.5%) than at home (32.8%) as well.

Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Indiana State L 98-54 Hulman Center
12/19/2023 Saint Francis (IL) W 79-47 Screaming Eagles Arena
12/22/2023 @ Southern Illinois L 81-50 Banterra Center
12/29/2023 @ Southeast Missouri State - Show Me Center
12/31/2023 @ Lindenwood - Hyland Performance Arena
1/4/2024 Tennessee State - Screaming Eagles Arena

