The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-8, 0-0 OVC) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-10, 0-0 OVC) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Show Me Center. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Indiana Stats Insights

The Screaming Eagles' 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Redhawks have allowed to their opponents.

Southern Indiana is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Screaming Eagles are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redhawks sit at 192nd.

The Screaming Eagles' 64.9 points per game are 9.8 fewer points than the 74.7 the Redhawks allow to opponents.

Southern Indiana has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 74.7 points.

Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison

At home Southern Indiana is putting up 71.7 points per game, 12.6 more than it is averaging on the road (59.1).

The Screaming Eagles are conceding fewer points at home (60.5 per game) than on the road (79.1).

Beyond the arc, Southern Indiana knocks down fewer trifectas away (6.7 per game) than at home (6.8), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (30.5%) than at home (32.8%) as well.

Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule