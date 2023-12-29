Friday's game at Show Me Center has the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-10, 0-0 OVC) squaring off against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-8, 0-0 OVC) at 8:30 PM ET (on December 29). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 71-68 victory for Southern Indiana, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri Venue: Show Me Center

Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Indiana 71, Southeast Missouri State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Indiana (-2.7)

Southern Indiana (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 139.7

Southeast Missouri State has a 1-8-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Southern Indiana, who is 5-4-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Redhawks' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Screaming Eagles' games have gone over.

Southern Indiana Performance Insights

The Screaming Eagles have a -73 scoring differential, falling short by 5.6 points per game. They're putting up 64.9 points per game, 341st in college basketball, and are giving up 70.5 per outing to rank 169th in college basketball.

Southern Indiana averages 38.0 rebounds per game (118th in college basketball) while allowing 36.9 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.1 boards per game.

Southern Indiana knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (245th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8. It shoots 31.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31.9%.

Southern Indiana has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (277th in college basketball), 2.3 more than the 10.6 it forces (301st in college basketball).

