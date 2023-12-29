The Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This clash is available on BTN.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Purdue vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Purdue Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Players to Watch

Zach Edey: 24.8 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.6 BLK

24.8 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.6 BLK Braden Smith: 13.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 7.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 7.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Lance Jones: 10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Fletcher Loyer: 10.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Trey Kaufman-Renn: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

Isaiah Cozart: 15 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 5.4 BLK

15 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 5.4 BLK Devontae Blanton: 16.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Leland Walker: 14 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Michael Moreno: 7.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK John Ukomadu: 8.6 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs. Eastern Kentucky Stat Comparison

Purdue Rank Purdue AVG Eastern Kentucky AVG Eastern Kentucky Rank 20th 85.6 Points Scored 88.1 12th 135th 69.1 Points Allowed 74.9 272nd 26th 42 Rebounds 46 3rd 97th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 15.1 3rd 110th 8.3 3pt Made 8.6 88th 18th 18 Assists 17.6 25th 173rd 11.8 Turnovers 13 266th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.