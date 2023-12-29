The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-2, 2-0 Horizon League) host the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) after winning seven straight home games. The Mastodons are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 150.5 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Where: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne, Indiana Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue Fort Wayne -5.5 150.5

Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Records & Stats

Purdue Fort Wayne's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 150.5 points three times.

Purdue Fort Wayne's contests this year have an average total of 150.7, 0.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Mastodons have gone 7-3-0 ATS this season.

Purdue Fort Wayne has covered the spread more often than Northern Kentucky this year, putting up an ATS record of 7-3-0, as opposed to the 6-4-0 record of Northern Kentucky.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue Fort Wayne 3 30% 83.8 157.1 66.9 137.9 148.8 Northern Kentucky 4 40% 73.3 157.1 71.0 137.9 137.2

Additional Purdue Fort Wayne Insights & Trends

Purdue Fort Wayne covered six times in 21 games with a spread in conference action last season.

The 83.8 points per game the Mastodons put up are 12.8 more points than the Norse give up (71.0).

When Purdue Fort Wayne puts up more than 71.0 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue Fort Wayne 7-3-0 3-2 5-5-0 Northern Kentucky 6-4-0 1-2 7-3-0

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Home/Away Splits

Purdue Fort Wayne Northern Kentucky 6-0 Home Record 5-1 3-2 Away Record 2-5 2-2-0 Home ATS Record 3-0-0 4-1-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 93.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.0 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-0-0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-3-0

