Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 29
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-2, 2-0 Horizon League) will host the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) after winning seven home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky matchup in this article.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline
|Northern Kentucky Moneyline
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Trends
- Purdue Fort Wayne has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.
- Mastodons games have gone over the point total six out of 11 times this season.
- Northern Kentucky has covered six times in 11 games with a spread this season.
- A total of seven Norse games this year have hit the over.
