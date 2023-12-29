The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-2, 2-0 Horizon League) will host the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) after winning seven home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky matchup in this article.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline Northern Kentucky Moneyline

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Trends

Purdue Fort Wayne has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.

Mastodons games have gone over the point total six out of 11 times this season.

Northern Kentucky has covered six times in 11 games with a spread this season.

A total of seven Norse games this year have hit the over.

