How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-2, 2-0 Horizon League) look to continue a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream: Marquee Sports Network
Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights
- This season, the Mastodons have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 45.1% of shots the Norse's opponents have hit.
- In games Purdue Fort Wayne shoots better than 45.1% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
- The Mastodons are the 297th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Norse rank 332nd.
- The 83.8 points per game the Mastodons record are 12.8 more points than the Norse allow (71.0).
- When Purdue Fort Wayne puts up more than 71.0 points, it is 10-0.
Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison
- Purdue Fort Wayne is scoring 93.5 points per game at home. In away games, it is averaging 71.6 points per contest.
- Defensively the Mastodons have been better at home this year, surrendering 62.7 points per game, compared to 69.2 in road games.
- At home, Purdue Fort Wayne is sinking 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (9.3) than in road games (9.4). However, it sports a higher three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to away from home (37.3%).
Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 89-80
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 86-63
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 62-48
|Petersen Events Center
|12/29/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Wright State
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
