The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-2, 2-0 Horizon League) look to continue a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: Marquee Sports Network

Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

This season, the Mastodons have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 45.1% of shots the Norse's opponents have hit.

In games Purdue Fort Wayne shoots better than 45.1% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.

The Mastodons are the 297th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Norse rank 332nd.

The 83.8 points per game the Mastodons record are 12.8 more points than the Norse allow (71.0).

When Purdue Fort Wayne puts up more than 71.0 points, it is 10-0.

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison

Purdue Fort Wayne is scoring 93.5 points per game at home. In away games, it is averaging 71.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Mastodons have been better at home this year, surrendering 62.7 points per game, compared to 69.2 in road games.

At home, Purdue Fort Wayne is sinking 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (9.3) than in road games (9.4). However, it sports a higher three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to away from home (37.3%).

Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule