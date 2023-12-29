The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-2, 2-0 Horizon League) look to continue a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network
Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

  • This season, the Mastodons have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 45.1% of shots the Norse's opponents have hit.
  • In games Purdue Fort Wayne shoots better than 45.1% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
  • The Mastodons are the 297th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Norse rank 332nd.
  • The 83.8 points per game the Mastodons record are 12.8 more points than the Norse allow (71.0).
  • When Purdue Fort Wayne puts up more than 71.0 points, it is 10-0.

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison

  • Purdue Fort Wayne is scoring 93.5 points per game at home. In away games, it is averaging 71.6 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Mastodons have been better at home this year, surrendering 62.7 points per game, compared to 69.2 in road games.
  • At home, Purdue Fort Wayne is sinking 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (9.3) than in road games (9.4). However, it sports a higher three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to away from home (37.3%).

Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Southeast Missouri State W 89-80 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/16/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 86-63 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/20/2023 @ Pittsburgh L 62-48 Petersen Events Center
12/29/2023 Northern Kentucky - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/31/2023 Detroit Mercy - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
1/6/2024 Wright State - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

