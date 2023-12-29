Friday's contest at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum has the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-2, 2-0 Horizon League) matching up with the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on December 29. Our computer prediction projects a 78-68 victory for Purdue Fort Wayne, who are favored by our model.

The game has no set line.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Where: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne, Indiana Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 78, Northern Kentucky 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue Fort Wayne (-9.9)

Purdue Fort Wayne (-9.9) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Purdue Fort Wayne is 7-3-0 against the spread, while Northern Kentucky's ATS record this season is 6-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Mastodons are 5-5-0 and the Norse are 7-3-0. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over the last 10 contests. Northern Kentucky has gone 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights

The Mastodons average 83.8 points per game (30th in college basketball) while giving up 66.9 per outing (89th in college basketball). They have a +219 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.9 points per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne loses the rebound battle by an average of 3.9 boards. It is collecting 33.7 rebounds per game (296th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.6 per contest.

Purdue Fort Wayne connects on 9.5 three-pointers per game (39th in college basketball) at a 37.5% rate (46th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 per game its opponents make at a 27.3% rate.

The Mastodons rank 32nd in college basketball by averaging 103.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 39th in college basketball, allowing 82.6 points per 100 possessions.

Purdue Fort Wayne wins the turnover battle by 7.5 per game, committing 9.4 (30th in college basketball) while its opponents average 16.9.

