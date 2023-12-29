Purdue vs. Eastern Kentucky: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 29
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-8) will visit the Purdue Boilermakers (11-1) after losing five road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup.
Purdue vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Purdue vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Eastern Kentucky Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Purdue (-29.5)
|157.5
|-
|-
Purdue vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends
- Purdue has compiled a 9-2-1 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Boilermakers' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
- Eastern Kentucky has covered just once in nine matchups with a spread this season.
- The Colonels and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of nine times this year.
Purdue Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +900
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), Purdue is best in the country. It is one spot below that, second-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Boilermakers' national championship odds have jumped from +1200 at the beginning of the season to +900, the 49th-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of Purdue winning the national championship, based on its +900 moneyline odds, is 10%.
