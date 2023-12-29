The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-8) will visit the Purdue Boilermakers (11-1) after losing five road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup.

Purdue vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Moneyline Eastern Kentucky Moneyline FanDuel Purdue (-29.5) 157.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Purdue vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends

Purdue has compiled a 9-2-1 ATS record so far this year.

In the Boilermakers' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Eastern Kentucky has covered just once in nine matchups with a spread this season.

The Colonels and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of nine times this year.

Purdue Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), Purdue is best in the country. It is one spot below that, second-best, according to computer rankings.

The Boilermakers' national championship odds have jumped from +1200 at the beginning of the season to +900, the 49th-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Purdue winning the national championship, based on its +900 moneyline odds, is 10%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.