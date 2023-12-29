How to Watch Purdue vs. Eastern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (11-1) aim to build on a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Purdue vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers make 49.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Colonels have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- Purdue has a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels sit at sixth.
- The Boilermakers score 87.3 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 79.8 the Colonels give up.
- When Purdue scores more than 79.8 points, it is 8-1.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Purdue scored 76.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.
- The Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (64.3).
- At home, Purdue drained 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than in away games (6.0). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to when playing on the road (32.0%).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Alabama
|W 92-86
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona
|W 92-84
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 100-57
|Mackey Arena
|12/29/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Mackey Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
|1/5/2024
|Illinois
|-
|Mackey Arena
