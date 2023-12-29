The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (11-1) aim to build on a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Purdue vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers make 49.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Colonels have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
  • Purdue has a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels sit at sixth.
  • The Boilermakers score 87.3 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 79.8 the Colonels give up.
  • When Purdue scores more than 79.8 points, it is 8-1.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Purdue scored 76.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.
  • The Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (64.3).
  • At home, Purdue drained 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than in away games (6.0). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to when playing on the road (32.0%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Alabama W 92-86 Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 Arizona W 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 Jacksonville W 100-57 Mackey Arena
12/29/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Mackey Arena
1/2/2024 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center
1/5/2024 Illinois - Mackey Arena

