The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (11-1) aim to build on a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Purdue vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers make 49.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Colonels have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

Purdue has a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels sit at sixth.

The Boilermakers score 87.3 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 79.8 the Colonels give up.

When Purdue scores more than 79.8 points, it is 8-1.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue scored 76.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.

The Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (64.3).

At home, Purdue drained 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than in away games (6.0). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to when playing on the road (32.0%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule