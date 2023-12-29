The Notre Dame Fighting Irish play the Oregon State Beavers in the Sun Bowl as 6.5-point favorites on December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on CBS. A 41.5-point over/under is set for the game.

On the defensive side of the ball, Notre Dame has been a top-25 unit, ranking eighth-best by giving up only 282.4 yards per game. The offense ranks 30th (429.3 yards per game). In terms of points scored Oregon State ranks 26th in the FBS (33.8 points per game), and it is 35th defensively (21.5 points allowed per contest).

Notre Dame vs Oregon State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Notre Dame -6.5 -110 -110 41.5 -110 -110 -225 +180

Notre Dame Recent Performance

Over the last three games, the Fighting Irish have been bottom-25 in total offense with 433.3 total yards per game (-21-worst) and top-25 in total defense with 292 total yards surrendered per game (21st-best).

While the Fighting Irish rank 10th-best in scoring offense over the last three games (41.3 points per game), they've been less effective on defense with 20.3 points allowed per game (64th-ranked).

In terms of passing offense, Notre Dame ranks -9-worst with 199.7 passing yards per game over its last three contests. Defensively, it ranks 29th by giving up 141 passing yards per game over its last three contests.

Despite having the 29th-ranked run offense over the last three games (233.7 rushing yards per game), the Fighting Irish rank fifth-worst in run defense over that time frame (151 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Fighting Irish have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their past three games.

Notre Dame's past three contests have gone over the total.

Notre Dame Betting Records & Stats

Notre Dame has an 8-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Fighting Irish have an ATS record of 6-2 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season.

Notre Dame games have gone over the point total on eight of 12 occasions (66.7%).

Notre Dame has an 8-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, Notre Dame has gone 0-0 (87.5%).

The Fighting Irish have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this game.

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has 2,689 passing yards for Notre Dame, completing 63.5% of his passes and tossing 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 123 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on 45 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Audric Estime has carried the ball 210 times for a team-high 1,341 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 18 times.

This season, Jeremiyah Love has carried the ball 56 times for 346 yards (28.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Chris Tyree's 484 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 38 times and has totaled 26 catches and three touchdowns.

Mitchell Evans has caught 29 passes for 422 yards (35.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Rico Flores Jr.'s 27 receptions have turned into 392 yards and one touchdown.

Javontae Jean-Baptiste has racked up four sacks to lead the team, while also recording eight TFL and 46 tackles.

Notre Dame's tackle leader, JD Bertrand, has 71 tackles, five TFL, and 2.5 sacks this year.

Xavier Watts has picked off a team-high seven passes. He also has 45 tackles, two TFL, and eight passes defended to his name.

