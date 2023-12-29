The Sun Bowl will feature the Notre Dame Fighting Irish squaring off against the Oregon State Beavers on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Notre Dame sports the 31st-ranked offense this year (429.3 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-best with just 282.4 yards allowed per game. With 33.8 points per game on offense, Oregon State ranks 26th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 34th, giving up 21.5 points per contest.

See more details below, including how to watch this matchup on CBS.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Key Statistics

Notre Dame Oregon State 429.3 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.9 (50th) 282.4 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.3 (20th) 181.5 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.8 (35th) 247.8 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.1 (52nd) 17 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (15th) 23 (18th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (44th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has racked up 2,689 yards (224.1 ypg) on 191-of-301 passing with 24 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 123 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on 45 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Audric Estime has carried the ball 210 times for a team-high 1,341 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 18 times.

This season, Jeremiyah Love has carried the ball 56 times for 346 yards (28.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Chris Tyree's team-high 484 yards as a receiver have come on 26 catches (out of 38 targets) with three touchdowns.

Mitchell Evans has hauled in 29 receptions totaling 422 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Rico Flores Jr. has been the target of 47 passes and racked up 27 catches for 392 yards, an average of 32.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has recored 2,638 passing yards, or 219.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.1% of his passes and has collected 21 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 18.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner six times.

Damien Martinez has rushed 194 times for 1,185 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Deshaun Fenwick has run for 500 yards across 90 attempts, scoring five touchdowns.

Anthony Gould's 718 receiving yards (59.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 44 catches on 73 targets with two touchdowns.

Silas Bolden has put together a 718-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 51 passes on 91 targets.

Jack Velling has racked up 438 reciving yards (36.5 ypg) and eight touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Notre Dame or Oregon State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.