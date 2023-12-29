The Sun Bowl features a battle between the Oregon State Beavers (who are major, 10.5-point underdogs) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on CBS. A total of 46.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State game info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: El Paso, Texas

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State statistical matchup

Notre Dame Oregon State 429.3 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.9 (40th) 282.4 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.3 (32nd) 181.5 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.8 (37th) 247.8 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.1 (52nd) 17 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (17th) 23 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (36th)

Notre Dame leaders

The Fighting Irish's offense has been led by Audric Estime, who has scampered for 1,341 yards (111.8 yards per carry) and 18 rushing touchdowns.

Estime has been a factor in the passing attack, reeling in 17 balls on 20 targets for 142 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 12 games, Sam Hartman has aired it out for 2,689 yards (224.1 yards per game) to go along with 24 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.5%.

As a runner, Hartman has rushed for 123 yards (2.7 YPC) and three touchdowns.

As part of the Fighting Irish's aerial attack, Chris Tyree has caught 26 balls on 38 targets for 484 yards and three touchdowns.

Oregon State leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has passed for 2,638 yards (219.8 per game), completing 57.1% of his passes, with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games.

In addition, Uiagalelei has rushed for 219 yards and six TDs.

In 12 games, Damien Martinez has run for 1,185 yards (98.8 per game) and nine TDs.

Also, Martinez has 11 catches for 126 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 12 games, Silas Bolden has 51 catches for 718 yards (59.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

