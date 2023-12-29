When the No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish play the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 29, our projection model predicts the Fighting Irish will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Notre Dame (-6.5) Over (41.5) Notre Dame 33, Oregon State 22

Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Irish have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Fighting Irish have eight wins in 12 games against the spread this year.

In games it is played as 6.5-point favorites or more, Notre Dame has an ATS record of 6-2.

The Fighting Irish have played 12 games this year and eight of them have hit the over.

Notre Dame games have had an average of 51.2 points this season, 9.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Oregon State Betting Info (2023)

The Beavers have a 34.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Beavers are 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Oregon State is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Beavers games have hit the over in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The average point total for Oregon State this season is 13.4 points higher than this game's over/under.

Fighting Irish vs. Beavers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 39.1 16.6 43.7 11.8 33 25 Oregon State 33.8 21.5 36.7 14.3 31 28.7

