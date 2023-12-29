In the upcoming game against the Dallas Stars, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Nikita Zaitsev to find the back of the net for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2400 (Bet $10 to win $240.00 if he scores a goal)

Zaitsev stats and insights

In one of 18 games this season, Zaitsev scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Stars.

Zaitsev has picked up one assist on the power play.

Zaitsev averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 101 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Zaitsev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:29 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:55 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 17:17 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:55 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:43 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 2 0 2 15:44 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:43 Home W 1-0

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

