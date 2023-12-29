Should you wager on Jason Dickinson to score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars face off on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Jason Dickinson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dickinson stats and insights

In nine of 34 games this season, Dickinson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Dickinson has no points on the power play.

He has a 22.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are conceding 101 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Dickinson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:12 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 1 1 0 17:54 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 16:48 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:35 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:10 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:34 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:40 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:08 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:26 Home W 1-0

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

