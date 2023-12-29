On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head against the Dallas Stars. Is Jarred Tinordi going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jarred Tinordi score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2700 (Bet $10 to win $270.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tinordi stats and insights

  • Tinordi is yet to score through 15 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.
  • Tinordi has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

  • On defense, the Stars are giving up 101 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tinordi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:08 Home W 2-1 OT
12/23/2023 Blues 3 0 3 17:29 Away L 7-5
12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 5-2
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-1
11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:50 Away W 5-3
11/4/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 22:02 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:39 Away L 8-1
10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:20 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.