The Robert Morris Colonials (5-6) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when taking on the IUPUI Jaguars (2-9) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at UPMC Events Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Scoring Comparison

  • The Jaguars score just 1.0 more point per game (64.2) than the Colonials allow (63.2).
  • IUPUI has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 63.2 points.
  • Robert Morris' record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 64.2 points.
  • The 61.3 points per game the Colonials put up are 19.2 fewer points than the Jaguars give up (80.5).
  • This season the Colonials are shooting 38.5% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Jaguars concede.
  • The Jaguars make 38.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% more than the Colonials' defensive field-goal percentage.

IUPUI Leaders

  • Katie Davidson: 18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
  • Abby Wolterman: 8.5 PTS, 52.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
  • Faith Stinson: 7.7 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (8-for-40)
  • Jaela Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (17-for-56)
  • Logan Lewis: 5.2 PTS, 31.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

IUPUI Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Evansville W 81-75 Meeks Family Fieldhouse
12/15/2023 Eastern Michigan L 84-74 IUPUI Gymnasium
12/20/2023 South Florida L 85-49 Massimino Court
12/29/2023 @ Robert Morris - UPMC Events Center
12/31/2023 @ Youngstown State - Beeghly Center
1/4/2024 Detroit Mercy - IUPUI Gymnasium

