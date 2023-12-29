The Robert Morris Colonials (5-6) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when taking on the IUPUI Jaguars (2-9) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at UPMC Events Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars score just 1.0 more point per game (64.2) than the Colonials allow (63.2).

IUPUI has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 63.2 points.

Robert Morris' record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 64.2 points.

The 61.3 points per game the Colonials put up are 19.2 fewer points than the Jaguars give up (80.5).

This season the Colonials are shooting 38.5% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Jaguars concede.

The Jaguars make 38.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% more than the Colonials' defensive field-goal percentage.

IUPUI Leaders

Katie Davidson: 18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Abby Wolterman: 8.5 PTS, 52.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

8.5 PTS, 52.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Faith Stinson: 7.7 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (8-for-40)

7.7 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (8-for-40) Jaela Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (17-for-56)

8.7 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (17-for-56) Logan Lewis: 5.2 PTS, 31.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

IUPUI Schedule