IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 29
Friday's game between the Robert Morris Colonials (5-6) and the IUPUI Jaguars (2-9) at UPMC Events Center has a projected final score of 70-64 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Robert Morris squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 29.
The Jaguars' last outing was an 85-49 loss to South Florida on Wednesday.
IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction
- Prediction: Robert Morris 70, IUPUI 64
IUPUI Schedule Analysis
- The Jaguars' best victory this season came against the Eastern Illinois Panthers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 292) in our computer rankings. The Jaguars took home the 77-72 win at home on November 6.
- IUPUI has three losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.
IUPUI Leaders
- Katie Davidson: 18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
- Abby Wolterman: 8.5 PTS, 52.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Faith Stinson: 7.7 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (8-for-40)
- Jaela Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (17-for-56)
- Logan Lewis: 5.2 PTS, 31.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
IUPUI Performance Insights
- The Jaguars are being outscored by 16.3 points per game, with a -180 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.2 points per game (212th in college basketball), and allow 80.5 per outing (348th in college basketball).
- In 2023-24 the Jaguars are scoring 1.0 more points per game at home (66.2) than away (65.2).
- At home, IUPUI gives up 77.0 points per game. Away, it allows 83.2.
