Friday's game between the Robert Morris Colonials (5-6) and the IUPUI Jaguars (2-9) at UPMC Events Center has a projected final score of 70-64 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Robert Morris squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 29.

The Jaguars' last outing was an 85-49 loss to South Florida on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Robert Morris 70, IUPUI 64

IUPUI Schedule Analysis

The Jaguars' best victory this season came against the Eastern Illinois Panthers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 292) in our computer rankings. The Jaguars took home the 77-72 win at home on November 6.

IUPUI has three losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

IUPUI Leaders

Katie Davidson: 18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Abby Wolterman: 8.5 PTS, 52.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

8.5 PTS, 52.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Faith Stinson: 7.7 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (8-for-40)

7.7 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (8-for-40) Jaela Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (17-for-56)

8.7 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (17-for-56) Logan Lewis: 5.2 PTS, 31.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

IUPUI Performance Insights

The Jaguars are being outscored by 16.3 points per game, with a -180 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.2 points per game (212th in college basketball), and allow 80.5 per outing (348th in college basketball).

In 2023-24 the Jaguars are scoring 1.0 more points per game at home (66.2) than away (65.2).

At home, IUPUI gives up 77.0 points per game. Away, it allows 83.2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.