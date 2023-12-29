The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-13, 0-2 Horizon League) will try to break a 10-game road losing skid at the IUPUI Jaguars (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

IUPUI vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

IUPUI vs. Detroit Mercy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Detroit Mercy Moneyline IUPUI Moneyline FanDuel Detroit Mercy (-1.5) 141.5 -125 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

IUPUI vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Trends

IUPUI has covered just once in 10 chances against the spread this year.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once this year (1-8 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Detroit Mercy has a record of just 2-10-1 against the spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Titans' 13 games have hit the over.

