The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-13, 0-2 Horizon League) will be attempting to halt a 13-game losing skid when visiting the IUPUI Jaguars (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. It will air at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

IUPUI vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN+

IUPUI Stats Insights

The Jaguars' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than the Titans have given up to their opponents (48%).

IUPUI is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 48% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 356th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Titans sit at 255th.

The Jaguars' 67.2 points per game are 10.6 fewer points than the 77.8 the Titans give up to opponents.

IUPUI has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 77.8 points.

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison

At home IUPUI is putting up 72 points per game, eight more than it is averaging away (64).

At home the Jaguars are conceding 68.8 points per game, 17.4 fewer points than they are on the road (86.2).

IUPUI sinks more 3-pointers at home (3.8 per game) than on the road (3.2). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (23.2%) than on the road (23.9%).

IUPUI Upcoming Schedule