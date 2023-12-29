How to Watch Indiana vs. Kennesaw State on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (9-3) square off against the Kennesaw State Owls (9-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on B1G+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Indiana vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: B1G+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Owls allow to opponents.
- In games Indiana shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.
- The Owls are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hoosiers sit at 240th.
- The 74.3 points per game the Hoosiers average are the same as the Owls allow.
- Indiana is 4-0 when scoring more than 76.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Indiana posted 80.1 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 67.5 points per contest.
- The Hoosiers gave up 65.4 points per game last year at home, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (72.2).
- At home, Indiana sunk 1.8 more three-pointers per game (6.4) than away from home (4.6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to away from home (33.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Kansas
|L 75-71
|Assembly Hall
|12/19/2023
|Morehead State
|W 69-68
|Assembly Hall
|12/21/2023
|North Alabama
|W 83-66
|Assembly Hall
|12/29/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/3/2024
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ohio State
|-
|Assembly Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.