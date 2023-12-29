The Indiana Hoosiers (9-3) square off against the Kennesaw State Owls (9-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on B1G+.

Indiana vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: B1G+

Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Hoosiers are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Owls allow to opponents.
  • In games Indiana shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.
  • The Owls are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hoosiers sit at 240th.
  • The 74.3 points per game the Hoosiers average are the same as the Owls allow.
  • Indiana is 4-0 when scoring more than 76.3 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Indiana posted 80.1 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 67.5 points per contest.
  • The Hoosiers gave up 65.4 points per game last year at home, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (72.2).
  • At home, Indiana sunk 1.8 more three-pointers per game (6.4) than away from home (4.6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to away from home (33.3%).

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Kansas L 75-71 Assembly Hall
12/19/2023 Morehead State W 69-68 Assembly Hall
12/21/2023 North Alabama W 83-66 Assembly Hall
12/29/2023 Kennesaw State - Assembly Hall
1/3/2024 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/6/2024 Ohio State - Assembly Hall

