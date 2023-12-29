The 2023 college football postseason schedule has exciting matchups in store, including those involving Indiana schools. Among those contests is the Oregon State Beavers playing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sun Bowl.

College Football Games to Watch in Indiana on TV This Week

No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Sun Bowl Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Notre Dame (-5.5)

