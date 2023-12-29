Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Indiana
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 college football postseason schedule has exciting matchups on the docket, including those involving Indiana schools. Among those contests is the Oregon State Beavers playing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sun Bowl.
College Football Games to Watch in Indiana on TV This Week
No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 29
- Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Notre Dame (-5.5)
