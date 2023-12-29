The Cincinnati Bearcats (8-1) will meet the Evansville Purple Aces (7-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Evansville vs. Cincinnati Game Information

Evansville Players to Watch

Ben Humrichous: 17.4 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

17.4 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK Tanner Cuff: 6.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

6.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Yacine Toumi: 9.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Joshua Hughes: 8.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.6 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.6 BLK Kenny Strawbridge: 8.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Viktor Lakhin: 14.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Dan Skillings Jr.: 10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK John Newman III: 10.8 PTS, 5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Day Day Thomas: 11.3 PTS, 2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jizzle James: 10.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Evansville vs. Cincinnati Stat Comparison

Cincinnati Rank Cincinnati AVG Evansville AVG Evansville Rank 17th 86.1 Points Scored 82.2 48th 61st 65.8 Points Allowed 71.4 192nd 13th 43.8 Rebounds 37.9 130th 14th 12.6 Off. Rebounds 8.6 227th 81st 8.7 3pt Made 6.8 238th 35th 17 Assists 16.2 53rd 36th 9.6 Turnovers 10.2 57th

