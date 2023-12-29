The Evansville Purple Aces (10-2) aim to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Evansville vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Evansville Stats Insights

The Purple Aces' 48% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

Evansville has put together a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.

The Purple Aces are the 86th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearcats sit at 10th.

The Purple Aces put up 16 more points per game (82.5) than the Bearcats give up to opponents (66.5).

When it scores more than 66.5 points, Evansville is 10-1.

Evansville Home & Away Comparison

At home Evansville is putting up 88.8 points per game, 16 more than it is averaging away (72.8).

At home, the Purple Aces allow 65.2 points per game. On the road, they give up 76.2.

At home, Evansville drains 7.2 trifectas per game, 0.2 more than it averages away (7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.2%) than on the road (29.2%).

Evansville Upcoming Schedule