The Evansville Purple Aces (10-2) aim to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Evansville vs. Cincinnati Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Evansville Stats Insights

  • The Purple Aces' 48% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
  • Evansville has put together a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Purple Aces are the 86th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearcats sit at 10th.
  • The Purple Aces put up 16 more points per game (82.5) than the Bearcats give up to opponents (66.5).
  • When it scores more than 66.5 points, Evansville is 10-1.

Evansville Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Evansville is putting up 88.8 points per game, 16 more than it is averaging away (72.8).
  • At home, the Purple Aces allow 65.2 points per game. On the road, they give up 76.2.
  • At home, Evansville drains 7.2 trifectas per game, 0.2 more than it averages away (7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.2%) than on the road (29.2%).

Evansville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Bellarmine W 70-61 Freedom Hall
12/18/2023 UT Martin W 98-91 Ford Center
12/20/2023 Tennessee Tech W 82-51 Ford Center
12/29/2023 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena
1/3/2024 @ Indiana State - Hulman Center
1/6/2024 Murray State - Ford Center

