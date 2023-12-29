How to Watch Evansville vs. Cincinnati on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Evansville Purple Aces (10-2) aim to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Evansville vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Evansville Stats Insights
- The Purple Aces' 48% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
- Evansville has put together a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.
- The Purple Aces are the 86th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearcats sit at 10th.
- The Purple Aces put up 16 more points per game (82.5) than the Bearcats give up to opponents (66.5).
- When it scores more than 66.5 points, Evansville is 10-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Evansville Home & Away Comparison
- At home Evansville is putting up 88.8 points per game, 16 more than it is averaging away (72.8).
- At home, the Purple Aces allow 65.2 points per game. On the road, they give up 76.2.
- At home, Evansville drains 7.2 trifectas per game, 0.2 more than it averages away (7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.2%) than on the road (29.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Evansville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Bellarmine
|W 70-61
|Freedom Hall
|12/18/2023
|UT Martin
|W 98-91
|Ford Center
|12/20/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|W 82-51
|Ford Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Indiana State
|-
|Hulman Center
|1/6/2024
|Murray State
|-
|Ford Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.