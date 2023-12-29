Friday's contest between the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2) and Evansville Purple Aces (10-2) at Fifth Third Arena has a projected final score of 80-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Cincinnati, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 29.

The matchup has no set line.

Evansville vs. Cincinnati Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Evansville vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 80, Evansville 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Evansville vs. Cincinnati

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-10.2)

Cincinnati (-10.2) Computer Predicted Total: 150.6

Cincinnati's record against the spread this season is 5-6-0, and Evansville's is 8-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bearcats are 7-4-0 and the Purple Aces are 5-6-0.

Evansville Performance Insights

The Purple Aces outscore opponents by 12 points per game (posting 82.5 points per game, 46th in college basketball, and giving up 70.5 per contest, 169th in college basketball) and have a +144 scoring differential.

Evansville wins the rebound battle by 4.3 boards on average. It collects 39 rebounds per game, 85th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.7.

Evansville makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (246th in college basketball) at a 32.3% rate (234th in college basketball), compared to the 8.7 per contest its opponents make, shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc.

Evansville wins the turnover battle by 2.7 per game, committing 10.1 (54th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.8.

