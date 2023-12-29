Will Connor Bedard Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 29?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Connor Bedard a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Bedard stats and insights
- Bedard has scored in 12 of 34 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
- Bedard has picked up one goal and six assists on the power play.
- Bedard averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 101 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Bedard recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|2
|2
|0
|18:53
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|18:50
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:11
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|21:52
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|23:16
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:31
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|19:27
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|21:34
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|16:01
|Home
|W 1-0
Blackhawks vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
