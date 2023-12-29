Blackhawks vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Blackhawks (11-22-1) carry a nine-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Dallas Stars (20-9-4) on Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW.
Blackhawks vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Stars (-375)
|Blackhawks (+280)
|6
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have been made an underdog 32 times this season, and won 10, or 31.2%, of those games.
- Chicago has a record of 1-2 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +280 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Blackhawks, based on the moneyline, is 26.3%.
- Chicago's games this season have had more than 6 goals 21 of 34 times.
Blackhawks vs Stars Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Stars Rankings
|113 (7th)
|Goals
|82 (30th)
|101 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|123 (28th)
|21 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|13 (29th)
|14 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|27 (25th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- Over its last 10 contests, Chicago went 5-4-0 against the spread and 4-6-0 straight up.
- Four of Chicago's last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Blackhawks total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6 total given for this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are scoring 0.2 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.4 goals.
- The Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked scoring offense (82 total goals, 2.4 per game).
- The Blackhawks' 123 total goals given up (3.6 per game) rank 28th in the league.
- They have a -41 goal differential, which ranks 31st in the league.
