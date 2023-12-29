The Dallas Stars (20-9-4) will host the Chicago Blackhawks (11-22-1) -- who've lost nine straight on the road -- on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW will show this Stars versus Blackhawks game.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Blackhawks vs Stars Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks allow 3.6 goals per game (123 in total), 28th in the league.

With 82 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks are 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 23 goals during that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 34 15 17 32 31 30 41.6% Philipp Kurashev 27 6 15 21 14 16 53.2% Nick Foligno 34 8 9 17 13 25 46.5% Jason Dickinson 34 11 5 16 14 30 47.4% Ryan Donato 32 6 7 13 16 29 42%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars rank 11th in goals against, giving up 101 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

The Stars' 113 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players