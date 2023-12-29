Bartholomew County, IN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Bartholomew County, Indiana today, we've got the information below.
Bartholomew County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Columbus East High School at Mt. Vernon High School - Fortville
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Fortville, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Medora Jr-Sr High School at Columbus Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Columbus, IN
- Conference: Southern Roads
- How to Stream: Watch Here
