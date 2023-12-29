On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Anthony Beauvillier going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Beauvillier stats and insights

  • Beauvillier has scored in three of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.
  • Beauvillier has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • Beauvillier's shooting percentage is 7.5%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 101 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Beauvillier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Jets 1 0 1 14:29 Home W 2-1 OT
12/23/2023 Blues 1 1 0 16:21 Away L 7-5
12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:46 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:20 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:55 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 12:57 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:01 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:13 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 1 1 0 12:02 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:18 Home W 1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.