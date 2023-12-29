The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Dallas Stars is slated for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Alex Vlasic score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Vlasic stats and insights

Vlasic has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

Vlasic has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 3.4% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 101 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Vlasic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:16 Home W 2-1 OT 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:36 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 24:58 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:02 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 1 1 0 23:39 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:05 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 1 0 1 25:07 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:21 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:29 Away L 5-1

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

