Will Alex Vlasic Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 29?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Dallas Stars is slated for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Alex Vlasic score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Vlasic stats and insights
- Vlasic has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
- Vlasic has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 3.4% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 101 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Vlasic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:16
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:36
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|24:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|23:39
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|25:07
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:21
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:29
|Away
|L 5-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.