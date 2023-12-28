Tyrese Haliburton vs. DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (14-18) square off against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (15-14) at United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday, December 28, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.
Pacers vs. Bulls Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSIN
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: United Center
Tyrese Haliburton vs. DeMar DeRozan Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Tyrese Haliburton
|DeMar DeRozan
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1187.9
|1121.2
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|47.5
|37.4
|Fantasy Rank
|7
|27
Tyrese Haliburton vs. DeMar DeRozan Insights
Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers
- Haliburton is putting up 24.8 points, 12 assists and 3.9 boards per game.
- The Pacers score 126.3 points per game (first in the NBA) and give up 125.5 (29th in the league) for a +25 scoring differential overall.
- Indiana ranks 29th in the NBA at 40 rebounds per game. That's 2.7 fewer than the 42.7 its opponents average.
- The Pacers make 14.6 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), four more than their opponents (10.6).
- Indiana and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Pacers commit 13 per game (13th in the league) and force 13.7 (11th in NBA action).
DeMar DeRozan & the Bulls
- DeRozan's averages for the season are 22.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists, making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per contest.
- The Bulls have a -70 scoring differential, falling short by 2.2 points per game. They're putting up 110.2 points per game, 26th in the league, and are allowing 112.4 per outing to rank ninth in the NBA.
- Chicago falls short in the rebound battle by an average of two boards. It records 42.7 rebounds per game (22nd in league) compared to its opponents' 44.7.
- The Bulls knock down 12 three-pointers per game (21st in the league), 2.1 fewer than their opponents.
- Chicago has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (first in NBA), 2.7 fewer than the 14.1 it forces (sixth in league).
Tyrese Haliburton vs. DeMar DeRozan Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Tyrese Haliburton
|DeMar DeRozan
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|3.2
|-3
|Usage Percentage
|27%
|26%
|True Shooting Pct
|64.1%
|55.7%
|Total Rebound Pct
|6.6%
|5.6%
|Assist Pct
|48.8%
|23.6%
