Central Division foes square off when the Chicago Bulls (14-18) host the Indiana Pacers (15-14) at United Center on December 28, 2023. This is the second matchup between the squads this season.

Pacers vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports

Pacers vs Bulls Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers are shooting 50.6% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 47.1% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Indiana has a 14-8 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Bulls are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 23rd.

The Pacers put up an average of 126.3 points per game, 13.9 more points than the 112.4 the Bulls allow.

Indiana is 15-8 when it scores more than 112.4 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers average 126.7 points per game at home, 0.8 more than on the road (125.9). On defense they allow 120.4 per game, 10.5 fewer points than away (130.9).

Indiana is giving up fewer points at home (120.4 per game) than away (130.9).

This season the Pacers are picking up fewer assists at home (30.1 per game) than away (31.0).

Pacers Injuries