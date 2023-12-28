Myles Turner NBA Player Preview vs. the Bulls - December 28
Myles Turner and his Indiana Pacers teammates will take the court versus the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
With prop bets available for Turner, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Bulls
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|16.5
|16.8
|18.1
|Rebounds
|7.5
|7.4
|7.0
|Assists
|--
|1.1
|0.8
|PRA
|--
|25.3
|25.9
|PR
|--
|24.2
|25.1
|3PM
|1.5
|1.3
|1.3
Looking to bet on one or more of Turner's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Myles Turner Insights vs. the Bulls
- This season, Turner has made 6.0 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 11.8% of his team's total makes.
- He's taken 3.9 threes per game, or 9.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Turner's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 99.3 possessions per game, while his Pacers rank 15th in possessions per game with 106.4.
- Giving up 112.4 points per game, the Bulls are the ninth-ranked squad in the league defensively.
- On the boards, the Bulls are ranked 22nd in the league, conceding 44.7 rebounds per contest.
- Looking at assists, the Bulls are ranked 25th in the league, conceding 27.4 per game.
- Giving up 14.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Bulls are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Myles Turner vs. the Bulls
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|10/30/2023
|32
|20
|11
|3
|3
|2
|0
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.