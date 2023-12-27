For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Ryan Donato a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Donato stats and insights

In six of 31 games this season, Donato has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (two shots).

Donato has zero points on the power play.

Donato's shooting percentage is 9.8%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 81 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Donato recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:07 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 18:39 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 19:29 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:06 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 4-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:54 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:22 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:52 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 3-1

Blackhawks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

