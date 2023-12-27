Will Nikita Zaitsev Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 27?
Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)
Zaitsev stats and insights
- In one of 17 games this season, Zaitsev scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.
- Zaitsev has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 0.3 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 81 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Zaitsev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|17:17
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|15:44
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:43
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
Blackhawks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
