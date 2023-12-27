Can we expect MacKenzie Entwistle scoring a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Winnipeg Jets at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will MacKenzie Entwistle score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Entwistle stats and insights

  • In two of 24 games this season, Entwistle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
  • Entwistle has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have given up 81 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Entwistle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:20 Away L 7-5
12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:28 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:10 Home W 3-2
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:21 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:00 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:07 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:25 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:34 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:58 Away L 3-1

Blackhawks vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

