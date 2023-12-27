When the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Jarred Tinordi find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Jarred Tinordi score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2500 (Bet $10 to win $250.00 if he scores a goal)

Tinordi stats and insights

Tinordi is yet to score through 14 games this season.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.

Tinordi has no points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 81 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Tinordi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Blues 3 0 3 17:29 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 5-2 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-1 11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:50 Away W 5-3 11/4/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 22:02 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:39 Away L 8-1 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:20 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:55 Home L 3-0

Blackhawks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

