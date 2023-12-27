Floyd County, IN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Floyd County, Indiana today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Floyd County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seymour High School at New Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: New Albany, IN
- Conference: Hoosier Hills
- How to Stream: Watch Here
