The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets is set for Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Connor Bedard light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Bedard stats and insights

Bedard has scored in 11 of 33 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has scored one goal against the Jets this season in one game (three shots).

On the power play, Bedard has accumulated one goal and six assists.

He has a 12.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 81 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Bedard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:50 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:11 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 21:52 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 23:16 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:31 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 19:27 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 21:34 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 16:01 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:00 Home L 4-3 SO

Blackhawks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.