Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Mark Scheifele, Connor Bedard and others in the Winnipeg Jets-Chicago Blackhawks matchup at United Center on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Jets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blackhawks vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Bedard has scored 13 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 17 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Chicago offense with 30 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 3.2 shots per game, shooting 12.4%.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Dec. 23 1 0 1 2 vs. Canadiens Dec. 22 0 1 1 3 vs. Avalanche Dec. 19 0 2 2 6 vs. Canucks Dec. 17 0 2 2 5 at Kraken Dec. 14 0 0 0 3

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Philipp Kurashev has racked up 20 points this season, with six goals and 14 assists.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Dec. 23 0 2 2 2 vs. Canadiens Dec. 22 0 0 0 0 vs. Avalanche Dec. 19 0 0 0 0 vs. Canucks Dec. 17 0 2 2 1 at Kraken Dec. 14 0 0 0 1

Nick Foligno Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Nick Foligno is a top contributor on offense for Chicago with eight goals and nine assists.

Foligno Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Dec. 23 2 0 2 2 vs. Canadiens Dec. 22 0 0 0 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 19 0 1 1 0 vs. Canucks Dec. 17 2 0 2 4 at Kraken Dec. 14 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

One of Winnipeg's top offensive players this season is Scheifele, who has scored 36 points in 32 games (12 goals and 24 assists).

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Dec. 22 0 2 2 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 20 1 0 1 3 vs. Canadiens Dec. 18 0 0 0 3 vs. Avalanche Dec. 16 0 2 2 1 at Kings Dec. 13 2 1 3 4

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Joshua Morrissey has six goals and 23 assists to total 29 points (0.9 per game).

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Dec. 22 1 0 1 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 20 0 1 1 3 vs. Canadiens Dec. 18 0 1 1 4 vs. Avalanche Dec. 16 0 2 2 0 at Kings Dec. 13 0 0 0 4

