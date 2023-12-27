On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Anthony Beauvillier going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

In three of 33 games this season, Beauvillier has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Beauvillier averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.0%.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 81 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Beauvillier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Blues 1 1 0 16:21 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:46 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:20 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:55 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 12:57 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:01 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:13 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 1 1 0 12:02 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:18 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:51 Home L 4-3 SO

Blackhawks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

