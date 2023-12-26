Alperen Sengun and Tyrese Haliburton are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Houston Rockets and the Indiana Pacers meet at Toyota Center on Tuesday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Pacers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN

NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Toyota Center

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -135) 11.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +130)

The 24.5-point prop total for Haliburton on Tuesday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average, which is 24.4.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 3.5).

Haliburton's assist average -- 12 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (11.5).

Haliburton averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Tuesday (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +164)

The 16.5 points prop bet set for Myles Turner on Tuesday is 0.3 fewer points than his season scoring average (16.8).

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (7.5).

Turner has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Buddy Hield Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: +112)

Buddy Hield's 13.6-point scoring average is 1.9 less than Tuesday's over/under.

He averages 1.5 less rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.

Hield has averaged 2.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He has knocked down three three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -108) 10.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -159)

Sengun's 20.4 points per game average is 2.1 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 9.2 -- is 1.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (10.5).

Sengun has averaged 5.2 assists per game this year, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (4.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Fred VanVleet's 17.1-point scoring average is 2.4 less than Tuesday's over/under.

He averages 0.4 less rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.

VanVleet averages 8.6 assists, 0.1 more than Tuesday's prop bet (8.5).

He has made 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

