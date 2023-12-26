The Indiana Pacers (14-14) will look to stop a four-game road slide when they square off against the Houston Rockets (15-12) on December 26, 2023 at Toyota Center.

Pacers vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Pacers vs Rockets Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers have shot at a 50.6% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points above the 44% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.

Indiana is 14-12 when it shoots higher than 44% from the field.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 22nd.

The Pacers score an average of 126.5 points per game, 18.8 more points than the 107.7 the Rockets give up.

Indiana is 14-11 when it scores more than 107.7 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Pacers are putting up more points at home (126.7 per game) than on the road (126.2). And they are giving up less at home (120.4) than on the road (132).

Indiana is conceding fewer points at home (120.4 per game) than away (132).

The Pacers collect 1.1 fewer assists per game at home (30.1) than away (31.2).

Pacers Injuries